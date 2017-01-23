Fracture Society reunites for piano, theremin performance in Wilkes-Barre
Jason Smeltzer plays the theremin during the Fracture Society's rehearsal at the Wyoming Valley Art League's Circle Center for the Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 16. Smeltzer plays the electronic instrument as part of the improvisational trio that also includes two pianists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|21 hr
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|21 hr
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC