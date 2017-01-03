Former Mohegan Sun dealer sentenced for scam
Dustin Raynor Laird, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $8,800 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit theft. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. imposed the sentence.
