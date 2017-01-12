Former county official faces charges after incident in Maryland
THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Former Luzerne County Councilman Rick Morelli claims he is being targeted for asking questions about where the money for a Maryland charity event is going. WILKES-BARRE - A former Luzerne County councilman is facing trespassing charges in Maryland for an incident last spring at an Ocean City hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC