First Presbyterian Church hosts Advent performance
The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre recently celebrated the third Sunday of Advent with a Sunday morning performance of J. S. Bach's Cantata 61, Nun Komm Der Heiden Heiland, under the direction of their organist/choir director, John Vaida. Choir members, from left, are Cindy Gilmer, Georgia Daniels, Rebecca Elfman, Gwyneth Baumann-Hecht, Maggie Bogga, Nancy Frey, Helen Raltson, Lois Red, Janis Winter, Wes Poole, Tom Winter, Dillion Jolley, George Levandowski, Darren Moore, Grant Mech, Derek Jolley, and Dominic Wright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
