First Presbyterian Church hosts Advent performance

The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre recently celebrated the third Sunday of Advent with a Sunday morning performance of J. S. Bach's Cantata 61, Nun Komm Der Heiden Heiland, under the direction of their organist/choir director, John Vaida. Choir members, from left, are Cindy Gilmer, Georgia Daniels, Rebecca Elfman, Gwyneth Baumann-Hecht, Maggie Bogga, Nancy Frey, Helen Raltson, Lois Red, Janis Winter, Wes Poole, Tom Winter, Dillion Jolley, George Levandowski, Darren Moore, Grant Mech, Derek Jolley, and Dominic Wright.

