F.M. Kirby Center bumps up in Pollstar ranking
The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts was ranked 109 in Pollstar Magazine's Top 200 theatre venues, bumping up five spots from last year. Pollstar Magazine, the concert industry's primary trade publication, ranks venues worldwide based on ticket sales in 2016.
