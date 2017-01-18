Emergency Repair Work Underway on Sol...

Emergency Repair Work Underway on Solomon Creek Flood Wall

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Emergency repair work is finally underway after part of a flood wall in Wilkes-Barre eroded away and broke down into a creek about a month ago . Construction crews have started work on Brook Street on an estimated $20,000 repair job after part of the Solomon Creek flood wall collapsed in December.

