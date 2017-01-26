Deli owner beating odds in recovery from series of near-fatal strokes

The popular owner of a deli and catering business in the city's Parsons section is continuing on the slow road to recovery after suffering a series of near-fatal strokes. Bernie Suchoski, owner of Gardner Avenue Deli and Catering, was given a minimal chance to live after he was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after being stricken ill the day after Thanksgiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.