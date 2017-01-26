Deli owner beating odds in recovery from series of near-fatal strokes
The popular owner of a deli and catering business in the city's Parsons section is continuing on the slow road to recovery after suffering a series of near-fatal strokes. Bernie Suchoski, owner of Gardner Avenue Deli and Catering, was given a minimal chance to live after he was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after being stricken ill the day after Thanksgiving.
