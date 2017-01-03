Court agrees to hear accused killer's appeal
The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of an accused killer's lengthy prison sentence for failing to register as a sex offender. Joseph Derhammer, 46, is serving a four- to eight-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender as he awaits trial in the 2009 arson deaths of his girlfriend, Nancy Kostelnick, 48, and her daughter, Carolyn "C.J." Kostelnick, 23. His attorney, Janan Tallo, said Thursday she thinks his conviction should be reversed because the law has since been invalidated.
