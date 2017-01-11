County charter changes tested

Luzerne County manager David Pedri looks on during a Luzerne County Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer WILKES-BARRE - One of the changes voters made to the county charter was put to the test at Tuesday's council meeting. In November, voters gave more latitude to council to appoint people to serve on volunteer authorities that oversee some county functions.

