Colleges need to retain tax-exempt status

Every so often a public official seems to have an epiphany, namely that we should start taxing the non-profit institutions of higher learning in order to get them to pay their fair share so as to alleviate the tax burden of the entity that they happen to represent, be it the borough, the city, the county or even the Commonwealth. However, the idea is not new, and there are good reasons why is should not be done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.