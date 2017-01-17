Colleges need to retain tax-exempt st...

Colleges need to retain tax-exempt status

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Every so often a public official seems to have an epiphany, namely that we should start taxing the non-profit institutions of higher learning in order to get them to pay their fair share so as to alleviate the tax burden of the entity that they happen to represent, be it the borough, the city, the county or even the Commonwealth. However, the idea is not new, and there are good reasons why is should not be done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve the prison problem. 7 hr Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Luzerne County was issued at January 22 at 3:41PM EST

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC