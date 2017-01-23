Clergy and musician relations workshop offered at downtown Wilkes-Barre church
St. Stephen's Church, Pro-Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will host a Clergy and Musician Relations Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Continental breakfast items will be available at 9 a.m. and the workshop will conclude with Noonday Prayer. The featured presenter will be the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|6 hr
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|6 hr
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Sun
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC