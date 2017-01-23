Charges against witness could help Cordaro appeal
Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Robert Cordaro may have new grounds to file another appeal of his 2011 corruption conviction based on charges filed against a key witness against him. Al T. Hughes, a Scranton funeral director, was indicted last week on tax evasion charges.
