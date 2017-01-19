Cashing In with Cutouts
Inside Wet Paint Printing and Design in Wilkes-Barre, the printers are buzzing and a lot of it is because of Donald Trump. During the presidential campaign, and especially leading up to the inauguration, the business on Horton Street has been inundated with requests for cardboard cutouts of Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Wed
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC