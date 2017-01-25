Capital BlueCross to acquire majority interest in midstate health plan
Capital BlueCross has announced its agreement to acquire a majority interest in the Vibra Health Plan. Capital BlueCross announced on Wednesday its agreement to acquire a majority interest in the Lower Paxton Township-based Vibra Health Plan.
