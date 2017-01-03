Calling all killer queens: Queen tribute band comes to Kirby Center

Seminal rock band Queen has had a number of chart-topping hits. Queen tribute act, God Save the Queen, fronted by Freddie Mercury look-a-like, Pablo Padin, has played those hits for crowds in Europe, South America and India, and on Feb. 3 the band will bring its brand of Queen to Wilkes-Barre's F.M. Kirby Center.

