Bomb squad makes special Easter eggs for the visually impaired
Bomb squads in Pennsylvania have outfitted more than 60 eggs with beepers that sound like smoke alarms to help visually impaired children find them. Bomb Units from all over NEPA are coming together today in Monroe Co.
