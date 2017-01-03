Back Mountain Chamber honors Penn State chancellor

The Back Mountain Chamber made a donation to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre General Scholarship Fund in honor of the retirement of Penn State Wilkes-Barre Chancellor Charlie Davis. From left, are Bill Leandri, BMC executive director; Charlie Davis, Penn State Wilkes-Barre Chancellor; Jim Reino, BMC president, and Tom Mosca, BMC vice president.

