Area mineworkers received Carnegie Me...

Area mineworkers received Carnegie Medal for heroism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

In the aftermath of the Knox Mine disaster of Jan. 22, 1959, Amadeo Pancotti, of Pittston, received the Carnegie Medal for Heroism for his 50-foot climb up the Eagle Air Shaft to the surface. His efforts resulted in the rescue of 32 other men who comprised the last group of survivors following the Susquehanna River's inundation of the Knox company's River Slope operation in Pittston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Sat Jack 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC