Applications are now being accepted for artist's market at Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta
Preparations have begun for the 62nd annual Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta, "Smile, it's Fiesta!" to be held on Public Square, Thursday through Sunday, May 18-21. The Fine Arts Fiesta is the oldest arts festival in Pennsylvania.
