An Albatross are back, playing first NYC show in years

Wilkes-Barre, PA's noise/synth/screamo spazzes An Albatross had been on hiatus for a few years, but returned to the stage this past fall for a Philly show with Daughters . They'll play another Philly show this Friday at The Barbary with The Dead Milkmen , which is an inauguration protest show and also a Planned Parenthood benefit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.