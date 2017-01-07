A sweet new business for the 'Cake Boss'

A sweet new business for the 'Cake Boss'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The family had a long wait ahead of them, as they were about 500 people from the front of the line. They were among the more than 2,000 fans to attend Saturday morning's grand opening of Carlo's Bakery in the Sands Bethlehem Casino Resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Fri People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC