Wyoming Valley

GWC Warranty, provider of used vehicle service contracts and related finance and insurance products sold through automotive dealers, recently completed a toy drive to benefit the annual toy shop at Geisinger Health System's Janet Weis Children's Hospital. Thanks to toy and monetary donations from GWC Warranty employees across the country, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, GWC donated hundreds of toys and more than $1,000 to help families of hospitalized children shop for holiday gifts.

