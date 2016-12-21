Wilkes-Barre Area must obtain evaluat...

Wilkes-Barre Area must obtain evaluation, evidence before decisions are made

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Before the Wilkes-Barre Area District holds public input meetings about the location and construction of a new secondary school, it has a duty to do two things. First, the district must obtain a full evaluation of the sustainability of Meyers as a secondary school, whether by the Bancroft Group, or some other qualified, independent expert team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. 7 hr Jim 3
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... 8 hr Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
A good place for a large dance hall. Dec 7 Mike 1
Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi... Dec 5 Arnald 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC