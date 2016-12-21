W-B council narrowly adopts budget containing tax increase
Members of Wilkes-Barre City Council look on as a member of the public asks a question during ThursdayA a a s council meeting.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Wilkes-Barre city administrator Ted Wampole and Mayor Tony George look on during ThursdayA a a s council meeting.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer WILKES-BARRE - The vote was 3-2 in favor of raising city property taxes in Wilkes-Barre by 16 percent next year. Many in the audience of about two dozen booed when council approved the budget proposed by Mayor Tony George, which includes the first property tax increase in the city in four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|22 hr
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|22 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC