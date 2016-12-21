W-B council narrowly adopts budget containing tax increase

Members of Wilkes-Barre City Council look on as a member of the public asks a question during ThursdayA a a s council meeting.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Wilkes-Barre city administrator Ted Wampole and Mayor Tony George look on during ThursdayA a a s council meeting.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer WILKES-BARRE - The vote was 3-2 in favor of raising city property taxes in Wilkes-Barre by 16 percent next year. Many in the audience of about two dozen booed when council approved the budget proposed by Mayor Tony George, which includes the first property tax increase in the city in four years.

