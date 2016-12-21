Repayment bumped for caregiver who st...

Repayment bumped for caregiver who stole from dying client

A 73-year-old caregiver has been ordered to repay more money after admitting she stole more than $200,000 from a dying 97-year-old client. Sharon Mae Jacobosky, of Luzerne, pleaded guilty in September to stealing from Clementine Moseman while acting as Moseman's caregiver and power of attorney from January 2009 to November 2011.

