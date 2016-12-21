Prosecution defends vehicle search, s...

Prosecution defends vehicle search, suspect interrogation in murder case

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Daniel Holtslander remains incarcerated at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and faces trial in the death of Kurt Swan on March 20. WILKES-BARRE - Prosecutors on Wednesday argued murder suspect Daniel Holtslander's statement to police, as well as a search of his vehicle, were conducted legally and the resulting evidence should be permitted at trial. Holtslander, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Kurt Swan, a homeless man whose body was found in the woods near the Kmart plaza in Edwardsville the morning of June 25. During questioning, Holtslander told police he had been asleep in his truck in a wooded area when he felt someone bump against it.

