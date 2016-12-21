Police: W-B man who assaulted infant, escaped custody apprehended

A Wilkes-Barre man accused of assaulting an infant and woman before escaping from police custody Dec. 5 is now in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail set at $150,000, court records say. Derek V. Reich, 28, attempted to strangle a 6-month-old baby girl in a Barney Street apartment in the city and punched and kicked the baby's mother when she intervened, according to a criminal complaint filed by Wilkes-Barre police.

