The 33-year-old city resident argued in a court filing Friday that his case should be severed from that of co-defendant Nygee Taylor, 27, in anticipation that Taylor will "continuously refer to Mr. Moore's 'work' at trial." Taylor and Moore are charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say they tried to kill Dayna Williams in October 2014 because of a dispute over a missing cellphone.

