Signs posted inside Wilkes Barre Scranton International Airport alert people about identification rules changes that will require airline passengers to have ID compliant with the Real ID Act. Presently Pennsylvania drivers's licenses are not considered sufficient for the law..
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Dec 24
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
