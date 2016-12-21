Pet retailer to bring 600 warehouse j...

Pet retailer to bring 600 warehouse jobs to Pennsylvania

An online pet retailer is opening a fulfillment center in northeastern Pennsylvania that will create more than 600 jobs.  Chewy.com says it will occupy an 800,000-square-foot warehouse under construction in Hanover Township, outside Wilkes-Barre.  Company spokeswoman Andrea Wolfe tells The Citizens' Voice that it chose the area in part for its location.

