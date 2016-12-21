Officials celebrate first year of after-school SHINE program
MICHAEL P. BUFFER / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Attending Tuesday's celebration were, from left, Wilkes University President Patrick Leahy; state Sen. John Yudichak, D-Plymouth Township; Carol Nicholas, SHINE director; state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; and Conrad A. Falvello, district director for U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton. PRINGLE - State and local officials celebrated the first year of the Luzerne County after-school SHINE program during a Tuesday event at the West Side Career and Technology Center.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Great name! Bunch of shines in it too.
