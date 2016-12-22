Lawmakers Commit Cash to Fix Flood Wall

Lawmakers Commit Cash to Fix Flood Wall

Thursday Dec 22

Governor Tom Wolf, Senator John Yudichak, and Representative Eddie Day Pashinski announced that the state would commit $125,000 for a temporary fix to the Solomon Creek flood wall in Wilkes-Barre to try to prevent further erosion until a full repair can be made.

