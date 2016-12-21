Lackawanna, Luzerne counties renew push for transit alliance

A task force of representatives from both counties, Hazleton and three transportation agencies - County of Lackawanna Transit System, Luzerne County Transportation Authority and Hazleton Public Transit - plans to soon begin meeting to explore consolidating the three systems. A past attempt to regionalize transportation went off the rails during a meeting in April 2015 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, where officials discussed a $275,000 to $375,000 update on a past examination of a merger to be funded by the state Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.