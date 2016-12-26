Group To Find Cost of Fixing Up Irem Temple In Wilkes-Barre

A group of people who have been working for a year to figure out how to restore the Irem Tremple in Wilkes-Barre met tonight with the public at the City Market and Cafe on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. It's the beginning of the efforts from a group wanting to restore the historic Irem Temple on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, which closed a decade ago.

