Full Show Audio: Holly Bowling Joins Cabinet In Wilkes-Barre

Pianist Holly Bowling served as an opening act before Cabinet 's fifth annual hometown holiday show at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Following her warm up set, Bowling was welcomed back to the stage to sit-in with Cabinet on a pair of songs during their headlining appearance on December 23. Cabinet started off with "Home Now" with a little "Oh Christmas Tree" worked into the first set opener.

