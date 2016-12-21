Former county elections official gets bail in threat case

A former elections official in northeastern Pennsylvania is out on bail, two weeks after he was charged with threatening a state lawmaker. The Citizens' Voice of Wilkes-Barre reported Thursday that 45-year-old former Luzerne County elections director Leonard Piazza III had been incarcerated without bail since Dec. 16. Piazza faces charges of making terroristic threats and harassment, based on a phone call to the office of Luzerne County Rep. Aaron Kaufer.

