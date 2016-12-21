Festival of Lights begins tonight at sundown

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Temple Israel Wilkes-Barre president Ina Lubin sings a traditional song after lighting a menorah outside the Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre, marking the first night of Hanukkah last year. The Jewish Festival of Lights, which begins today at sundown, marks the triumph of a small group of committed people against a much larger enemy and the triumph of faith, he said.

