Driver can't convince Pa. court that cop violated his rights by randomly checking his license plate
A state court dismissed an unlicensed driver's claim that his rights were violated when a state trooper randomly checked his license plate. (Dan Gleiter An unlicensed driver fumbled the ball badly when he tried to convince a state appeals court that a state trooper violated his civil rights by pulling him over after running random checks of the license plates of passing cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Dec 24
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC