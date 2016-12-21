Delta B712 at Atlanta on Dec 18th 201...

Delta B712 at Atlanta on Dec 18th 2016, engine shut down in flight

Monday Dec 19 Read more: AVHerald

A Delta Airlines Boeing 717-200, registration N986AT performing flight DL-2274 from Atlanta,GA to Wilkes-Barre,PA , was climbing out of Atlanta when the right hand engine emitted a loud bang prompting the crew to stop the climb at about 15,000 feet, shut the engine down and return to Atlanta for a safe landing on runway 26R about 35 minutes after departure. The aircraft vacated the runway and stopped on adjacent taxiway, emergency services were requested to check for any smoke, fire and leaks from the right hand engine, emergency services reported no smoke, no fire and no leaks visible, circled the aircraft to also check the left hand side, then accompanied the aircraft to the apron.

