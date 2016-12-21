County agency accused of trying to di...

County agency accused of trying to disrupt client-attorney relationship in ongoing case

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services is involved in a "desperate attempt to obstruct and complicate" the relationship between the parents of a child who died after being placed in foster care and the attorney now suing the county on their behalf, according to documents filed in court Thursday. Wilkes-Barre residents Nichole Puscavage and Anthony Cook filed suit against the agency in January, accusing caseworkers of "sheer incompetence" for placing 21-month-old Anthony L. Puscavage into a Plymouth home where he died after sustaining a head injury in January 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. Dec 24 Jim 3
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
A good place for a large dance hall. Dec 7 Mike 1
Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi... Dec 5 Arnald 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC