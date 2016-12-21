County agency accused of trying to disrupt client-attorney relationship in ongoing case

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services is involved in a "desperate attempt to obstruct and complicate" the relationship between the parents of a child who died after being placed in foster care and the attorney now suing the county on their behalf, according to documents filed in court Thursday. Wilkes-Barre residents Nichole Puscavage and Anthony Cook filed suit against the agency in January, accusing caseworkers of "sheer incompetence" for placing 21-month-old Anthony L. Puscavage into a Plymouth home where he died after sustaining a head injury in January 2015.

