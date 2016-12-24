Biden: I Watched Trump Rally, Realized - We May Lose This Election'
Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., told the Los Angeles Times that he anticipated the victory of President-elect Donald J. Trump after watched a Trump rally at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and witnessed the lack of enthusiasm for Hillary R. Clinton. "Son of a gun.
