BIDEN: As I watched a Trump rally in October, I said, 'Son of a gun - we may lose this election'
After President-elect Donald Trump's stunning victory in November, Joe Biden is joining other Democrats pleading the party to refocus its attention on a voting bloc with which they failed to connect in 2016: working-class voters. In a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times , Biden said he noticed issues with Hillary Clinton's campaign early in the election.
