ACT Towing Given Verbal Permission To Release Car It Stored as Evidence?
Newswatch 16 has obtained a new police report, detailing how a car that was supposed to be key evidence in an attempted homicide case in Luzerne County ended up being destroyed. A source gave Newswatch 16 the report after being fed up about the police investigation into the missing car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|7 hr
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|8 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC