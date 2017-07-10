The Story Behind The Race of Gentleman

Mention October 2012 to most residents of the Mid-Atlantic region and they'll recall Superstorm Sandy, the second-costliest hurricane in American history. Yet just days before much of the Eastern Seaboard was devastated by flooding, the beach sand of Allenhurst, New Jersey, birthed a much happier event in the inaugural running of The Race of Gentlemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.