City Renews JIF; Lauds Local Spirit
WILDWOOD a' "When catastrophes hit, there is no better island than Wildwood," said Mayor Ernie Troiano in light of the June 25 fire that ravaged three bayfront homes in Wildwood Crest. According to Byron, one of the houses destroyed in the blaze was his sister's primary residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|9 hr
|MPE
|2
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Jun 26
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC