You'll Soon Be Able to Park on the Sand at this NJ Beach

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Forget lugging all those beach chairs, umbrellas and shovels for blocks and blocks to the beach if you own an SUV and sun in Wildwood, New Jersey. The seaside resort just approved an ordinance to allow drivers to park directly on the sand in a new beach lot the city is creating.

