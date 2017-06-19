You'll Soon Be Able to Park on the Sand at this NJ Beach
Forget lugging all those beach chairs, umbrellas and shovels for blocks and blocks to the beach if you own an SUV and sun in Wildwood, New Jersey. The seaside resort just approved an ordinance to allow drivers to park directly on the sand in a new beach lot the city is creating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|19 hr
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC