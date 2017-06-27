Wildwood to Offer On-Beach Parking

Owners of four-wheel-drive vehicles will be able to park on the sand this summer now that City Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance permitting parking on Wildwood's wide, sandy beach. "Other Jersey beach resorts offer parking on the sand," said Commissioner Pete Byron.

