Wildwood police chief: Don't rush to ...

Wildwood police chief: Don't rush to judgment over video of cop punching man

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The chief of police is warning against a "rush to judgment" about a video showing an officer punching a man on the street. "There is a large amount of context that has not been displayed in this 18-second video clip," chief Robert N. Regalbuto said in a statement about the clip, which shows an officer he identified as Lucas Bottoms striking Kevin Piccolo, 55, of Pompton Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cattle n clover Jun 15 vanchi 1
News Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro... Jun 13 Matahari 1
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC