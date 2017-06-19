Wildwood OKs Budget; Parking on the Sand
WILDWOOD a' "Nobody's happy with the budget," said Commissioner Peter Byron. The Wildwood $34.1-million municipal budget was presented during the June 14 city commissioners' meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC