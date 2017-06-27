Wildwood Arrests 101 For Underage Possession
The Wildwood Police Department's arrest report from June 12-18 states there were 1,332 calls for service, an average of 190 calls per day, according to Chief Robert Regalbuto. Of those, 73 were Pennsylvania residents, 18 were from various places in New Jersey, five from Wildwood, four from New York, and one from Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Jun 26
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC