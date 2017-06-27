Wildwood Arrests 101 For Underage Pos...

Wildwood Arrests 101 For Underage Possession

The Wildwood Police Department's arrest report from June 12-18 states there were 1,332 calls for service, an average of 190 calls per day, according to Chief Robert Regalbuto. Of those, 73 were Pennsylvania residents, 18 were from various places in New Jersey, five from Wildwood, four from New York, and one from Delaware.

